The postseason honors continued to roll in for Pitt-Johnstown senior forward John Paul Kromka when the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) named him to the Atlantic Region first team on Monday.
The all-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division II.
Kromka was previously named to the D2SIDA Atlantic Region first team and selected as the 2022-23 College Sports Communicators’ (CSC) Division II Men’s Basketball Academic All-American of the Year.
Kromka, a five-time PSAC West defensive athlete of the week in 2022-23 and the athlete of the week on Jan. 30, earned his fourth straight PSAC West defensive athlete of the year honor and his third straight first-team honor. The 2018-19 PSAC West freshman of the year and 2021-22 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-American led Pitt-Johnstown in scoring (17.3 points per game), rebounding (7.2), field goal percentage (67.6%), blocks (78) and steals (37). His 68 assists were fourth on the team.
Kromka led the PSAC and ranks second in NCAA Division II in field goal percentage, while his 78 blocks and 2.69 blocks per game both lead the conference and rank fourth and fifth nationally, respectively. He is also fifth in the conference and 54th nationally in field goals made and sixth in the conference and 93rd in the nation in scoring.
He is Pitt-Johnstown’s all-time leader in blocked shots with 320. Kromka also stands in third place on the Mountain Cats all-time scoring (1,944 points) and rebounding lists (941) and 13th on the all-time assists list with 306.
