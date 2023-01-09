Pitt-Johnstown senior forward John Paul Kromka, the Mountain Cats' all-time leader in blocked shots, was named the PSAC West Division defensive athlete of the week for the third time this season when the conference office announced this week's award winners on Monday.
Kromka averaged 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in three Pitt-Johnstown victories. He also shot 77.4% (24-for-31) from the floor.
On Dec. 30, Kromka scored a game-high 24 points on 12-for-15 shooting, grabbed six rebounds and dished out an assist in the Mountain Cats' 79-62 win at Shepherd.
Kromka followed that up with 18 points (8-for-9 field goals), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in an 88-77 home victory over Kutztown on Wednesday. His game-high six blocked shots broke Mark Hensel's (1989-90, 1991-94) school record of 272 career blocks.
He wrapped-up the week with 10 points (4-for-7), seven rebounds, four blocks, three steals and a pair of assists to help Pitt-Johnstown down Gannon 79-59 on Saturday.
Kromka previously earned PSAC West defensive athlete of the week honors on Nov. 14 and Dec. 20.
Pitt-Johnstown travels to Clarion on Wednesday and hosts No. 1 Indiana (Pa.) at 3 p.m. Saturday.
