For the second time this season, Pitt-Johnstown All-American forward John Paul Kromka was selected the PSAC West men's basketball defensive athlete of the week when the conference office released this week's award recipients on Tuesday.
In a pair of Mountain Cats victories, Kromka averaged 11 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal per game.
Kromka posted 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting and 5-for-6 free throws in Sunday's 81-79 victory over West Chester in the Sports Center. He also grabbed five defensive rebounds, blocked a game-high four shots and dished out one assist.
The next day, Kromka scored seven points and pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds, including eight on the defensive end, in a 68-56 win over Millersville. Kromka added a team-best five assists and a game-high two blocks.
Kromka was also named the PSAC West defensive athlete of the week on Nov. 14.
