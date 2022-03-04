JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pitt-Johnstown junior forward John Paul Kromka became a two-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Division first-team selection and garnered his third straight PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Year Award, while junior guard Fred Mulbah joined him on the first team when the conference announced this year's awards as voted on the by the league’s coaches on Friday.
Indiana’s Armoni Foster was selected as the PSAC West Athlete of the Year, and East Stroudsburg’s Carlos Pepin garnered PSAC East Athlete of the Year honors.
Kromka and Millersville’s Caden Najawi were awarded the defensive athlete of the year awards in their respective divisions, and Tomiwa Sulaiman (Indiana) and Justice Smith (Mansfield) were the freshmen of the year.
Indiana's Joe Lombardi and Millersville’s Casey Stitzel were named the 2021-22 PSAC West and East coaches of the year, respectively.
Kromka, a six-time PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week in 2021-22, leads Pitt-Johnstown in scoring (17.5 points per game), rebounding (8.1 rpg), field goal percentage (67%) and blocks (88), and is second in assists (87) and third in steals.
Kromka leads NCAA Division II in total blocks (88), and leads the PSAC and ranks fourth nationally in blocked shots per game (2.93) and fifth in field goal percentage. He is also 31st in total rebounds with 243.
The Monroeville native currently stands in 11th place on the Pitt-Johnstown's all-time scoring list with 1,443 points and in fourth place with 732 rebounds.
Mulbah, Pitt-Johnstown’s all-time assists leader, leads NCAA Division II in total assists (228) and is second in assists per game (7.6). He also ranks 21st in the country in total steals (58) and 49th in steals per game (1.9).
Along with leading the team in assists (228), steals (58) and free throws made (88), Mulbah is second in scoring (15.4 ppg) and fourth in rebounding (4.3 rpg).
On Feb. 16, Mulbah dished out seven assists to break Nick Novak’s (2009-13) Pitt-Johnstown’s record of 545. Mulbah now has 581 assists and is ranked 27th on the Pitt-Johnstown all-time scoring list with 1,050 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.