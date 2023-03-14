John Paul Kromka graduated from Pitt-Johnstown a year ago with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
But the Mountain Cats men’s basketball standout had another year of eligibility remaining due to the lost COVID-19 season.
Kromka pondered his options and decided to return to coach Bob Rukavina's lineup for one last year in 2022-23, while also pursuing a second degree.
The 6-foot-7 senior from Monroeville made the extra year count – both on the basketball court and in the classroom. Kromka earned NCAA Division II CoSIDA Academic All-America Team Member of the Year on Tuesday.
ESPN reporter Holly Rowe introduced Kromka during a YouTube video in which he discussed earning the top academic honor in Division II men's basketball. In addition to the top overall award, Kromka also made the Academic All-American first team for a third time and was recognized on the academic squad for a fourth time overall.
“I just feel like this award is owed to my family, the people I’ve watched growing up,” said Kromka, who is the sixth of eight children in a basketball-dedicated family. “Not only my older brothers and sisters, my mom and dad, but my younger siblings as well.
“That work ethic, is appreciated. You have to be willing for it to go unnoticed. It’s something like a long-snapper in football. You go out and do your job, no one notices.”
This season, Pitt-Johnstown won 20 games and advanced to the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region quarterfinal round – the program’s fifth all-time appearance in the tournament. Kromka claimed his fourth straight Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Defensive Player of the Year Award.
He ranks third on the Mountain Cats’ all-time list with 1,944 career points and 941 rebounds. Kromka has a Pitt-Johnstown best 320 blocked shots and is 13th with 306 assists.
“It will be a lot different,” said Kromka, a three-time first-team All-PSAC Western Division selection.
He is set to graduate this spring with a second degree, this one in economics. Kromka already had a 3.94 grade point average upon earning his mechanical engineering degree.
Kromka had summer internships with Westinghouse Electric in Pittsburgh since 2020 and plans to accept a full-time position with the company.
"I just like the people that I’ve worked with up there,” Kromka said. “Even last year when I said I was coming back for a fifth year they said, ‘We’ll still be here.’”
