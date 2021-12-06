Pitt-Johnstown junior forward John Paul Kromka earned his second PSAC West Division men’s basketball Defensive Player of the Week honor this season.
The two-time defending PSAC West Defensive Player of the Year, Kromka averaged 17.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.7 defensive rebounds, and 1.3 blocked shots per game as the Mountain Cats went 2-1 last week, with a pair of road victories over two previously undefeated conference opponents.
The PSAC announced its weekly honorees on Monday.
In a 104-82 setback at Malone (Ohio) on Wednesday, Kromka scored 22 points, grabbed seven defensive rebounds, blocked two shots, dished out three assists and had a steal.
Kromka then led Pitt-Johnstown to a pair of wins to open PSAC crossover play. He collected a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds and made two steals in Friday's 78-70 win at West Chester, before adding 12 points, five rebounds and a pair of blocks in Saturday's 85-51 victory at Millersville.
