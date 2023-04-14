JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – On Friday, Pitt-Johnstown senior basketball player John Paul Kromka added another honor to his long list of accolades when he was named to the PSAC winter top-10 list for the third consecutive year.
The PSAC winter top-10 award winners were chosen and voted on by the league's sports information directors. The awards are designed to recognize student-athletes who excel in both the classroom and in athletic competition.
Initiated in the 1997-98 academic year, the award is given to five males and five females in each athletic season during the fall, winter and spring.
The other male winter recipients are Clarion's David Bocci, Lock Haven's Ryan Miller, Mercyhurst's Eric Bartos and Slippery Rock's Bryan Dworek. The female winter awardees are California (Pa.)'s Divonne Franklin, Gannon's Sam Pirosko, Indiana (Pa.)'s Rachel Johnson and Paige Mikesell and West Chester's Ann Carozza.
Kromka, the 2022-23 College Sports Communicators' (CSC) Division II men's basketball academic All-American of the year and a 2022-23 D2CCA honorable mention All-American, was a five-time PSAC West defensive athlete of the week in 2022-23 and the PSAC West athlete of the week on Jan. 30, earned his fourth straight PSAC West defensive athlete of the year honor and his third straight first-team honor. The 2018-19 PSAC West freshman of the year and 2021-22 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-American led Pitt-Johnstown in scoring (17.3 points per game), rebounding (7.2), field goal percentage (67.6%), blocks (78) and steals (37) and his 68 assists were fourth on the team.
Kromka led the PSAC and ranks second in NCAA Division II in field goal percentage, while his 78 blocks and 2.69 blocks per game both led the conference and rank fourth and fifth nationally, respectively. He is also fifth in the conference and 54th nationally in field goals made and sixth in the conference and 93rd in the nation in scoring.
He is Pitt-Johnstown's all-time leader in blocked shots with 320. Kromka also stands in third place on the Mountain Cats all-time scoring (1,944 points) and rebounding lists (941 rebounds) and 13th on the all-time assists list with 306.
