John Paul Kromka’s stellar Pitt-Johnstown career has firmly placed him on several of the school’s all-time lists, and on Wednesday night, he broke the blocks record.
Kromka scored 18 points and racked up a game-high six blocks as the Mountain Cats overpowered Kutztown 88-77 in their final PSAC crossover matchup of the season at the Sports Center.
The 6-foot-7 senior needed five blocks coming into the night to tie the record, and it took only the first half for him to reach that mark. He surpassed the record, which was set nearly three decades ago by Mark Hensel (1989-94), with his 273rd career block midway through the second half.
Ryan Smith netted 21 points for Pitt-Johnstown, while Jared Jakubick added 21 points, four rebounds and three assists. Kromka finished 8 of 9 from the floor and grabbed four rebounds for the Mountain Cats, who have won six out of their past seven games and four straight.
Andrew Shull provided 12 points and notched season-highs of eight rebounds and six assists as Pitt-Johnstown improved to 9-3 (5-1 PSAC). Joe Batt chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Powered by Jakubick’s seven points, Pitt-Johnstown strung together a 19-7 run over the opening seven-plus minutes to build a 56-42 lead and seize control. The Mountain Cats held a lead as large as 16 when Smith got a driving layup to go to make it 60-44 with 11:49 to play.
Pitt-Johnstown shot 63% (17 of 27) over the final 20 minutes, including going 4 of 8 from beyond, and converted 13 of its 15 attempts from the free-throw line.
A layup by Jakubick at the 11:03 mark of the first half gave the Mountain Cats an early 18-8 advantage. But the Golden Bears worked their way back to eventually tie the game at 31-all on a 3-pointer by Wesley Butler.
Despite the Mountain Cats shooting 57% from the field and limiting the Golden Bears to just a 13 of 37 (35%) mark, they led just 37-35 at halftime.
Pitt-Johnstown easily controlled the interior, outscoring Kutztown 44-28 in points in the paint. The Mountain Cats finished 17 of 20 from the free-throw line.
Kyree Generett scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed six boards to lead Kutztown, which fell to 4-7 (4-2 PSAC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.