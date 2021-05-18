Pitt-Johnstown senior right-hander Dylan Heid, a five-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division Pitcher of the week recipient, was selected by the league’s coaches as the PSAC West Pitcher of the Year on Tuesday.
Heid posted a 7-2 record with six complete games, four shutouts and a 1.37 ERA in 59.1 innings in 2021. He also led the Mountain Cats with 105 strikeouts compared to just 15 walks, while holding opponent hitters to a .126 batting average.
Heid allowed just earned runs and surrendered just 25 hits.
Heid, also a three-time Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Week selection and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) National Pitcher of the Week on March 11 after tossing a no-hitter and striking out 13 against West Liberty, leads the PSAC in complete games, ERA, hits allowed per 9-innings, strikeouts, strikeouts per 9-innings and WHIP.
He ranks second in NCAA Division II in hits per 9-innings (3.79), WHIP (.67), third in complete games (6) and strikeouts per 9-innings (15.93), fourth in ERA (1.37), seventh in strikeouts (105), and 27th in strikeout-to-walk-ratio (7.0).
Heid earned one of the four PSAC Western Division major awards, while Seton Hill’s Tommy Pellis, a product of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League, was named the Athlete of the Year, Owen Sabol was the Rookie of the Year and Griffins mentor Marc Marizzaldi was the Coach of the Year.
