Pitt-Johnstown senior right-hander Dylan Heid garnered his fourth PSAC Western Division Pitcher of the Week honor and second in as many weeks when the conference office announced its weekly recipients on Monday. This week, Heid was named the PSAC West Co-Pitcher of the Week with Gannon’s Eric Sapp.
Heid tossed a two-hit shutout against Indiana (Pa.) on Friday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point to open a four-game conference series against the Crimson Hawks. Heid struck out 11 and walked just one in Pitt-Johnstown’s 14-0 victory.
Heid was also named the PSAC West Pitcher of the Week on March 8, March 15 and April 5.
Heid shared this week’s honor with Sapp, who held Clarion to two runs (one earned) on five hits in 5 2/3 innings in the Golden Knights’ 7-2 victory on Friday. Sapp fanned four and walked one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.