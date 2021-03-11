Pitt-Johnstown right-handed pitcher Dylan Heid was named National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) National and Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Week, while also being selected Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division Pitcher of the Week.
Heid threw a no-hitter on Saturday against West Liberty. The Malvern native fanned 13 batters in the seven-inning shutout. He faced 24 batters, walked three and hit one batter.
Heid needed 93 pitches to finish the game in the Mountain Cats’ season opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.