Pitt-Johnstown senior middle hitter Lauren Gechter was named to the PSAC West second team.
Gechter, a native of Wyomissing, led the PSAC and currently ranks 51st in NCAA Division II in hitting percentage at .345.
Her 16 solo blocks led the Mountain Cats, while her 40 block assists and 56 total blocks were second on the team. In addition, Gechter ranked third on the Pitt-Johnstown squad in total kills (243) and kills per set (2.64).
