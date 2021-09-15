Pitt-Johnstown junior middle hitter Lauren Gechter was named the PSAC West Volleyball Athlete of the Week on Tuesday after hitting .471 and leading the Mountain Cats to a 5-1 week, including a 4-0 mark at last weekend’s East Stroudsburg University Invitational.
Gechter, who had double-digit kills in five of Pitt-Johnstown’s six matches and nine kills in the other match, closed out the week on Saturday with a pair of impressive showings at the East Stroudsburg Invitational. Against St. Anselm, Gechter had a .632 attack percentage, 13 kills and one block.
She added 10 kills, two blocks and a .767 attack percentage against Caldwell.
