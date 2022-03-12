ST. LOUIS – Fourth-seeded Jacob Ealy finished third at 149 pounds to become a two-time All-American, and Nate Smith placed eighth at 157 to earn his first All-American honor and lead the Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers at the 2022 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Chaifetz Center.
Ealy ran out to a 5-1 lead and defeated Newberry No. 1 seed Isiah Royal 6-2 in the third-place match.
After a scoreless first period in the seventh-place bout, seventh-seeded Dawson Combest from Indianapolis opened up a 5-0 lead after two periods and defeated Smith 7-2.
Six Mountain Cats earned spots in St. Louis by qualifying through the Super Region I Tournament in the Sports Center on Feb. 26, including three who claimed regional championships.
Ealy defeated Gannon’s Dominic Means 5-1 in the second round of the consolations. Ealy ran out to a 10-0 first-period lead against Alderson-Broaddus' Josh Laubach and secured a 16-0 technical fall at 4:23. In the consolation semifinals, Ealy dealt second-seeded Brik Filippo from Central Oklahoma a 5-3 loss to earn his spot in the third-place match.
Ealy earned a 12-5 decision over Ashland’s Carson Speelman in the opening round to reach the quarterfinals. In that bout, Ealy built a 4-1 lead, but fifth-seeded Sam Turner from Nebraska-Kearney battled back and got an overtime takedown to defeat Ealy 6-4, sending him into the second round of the consolations.
Smith bounced back from a first-round loss to win his next two bouts, including a 10-6 decision over fifth-seeded Ty Lucas from Central Lucas in the second round of the consolations to reach Saturday’s consolation quarterfinals. Davis & Elkins’ Noar Tarr held on for a 9-4 decision against Smith to send the Mountain Cat to the seventh-place match.
Smith was pinned by third-seeded Josiah Rider from Adams State in the first round, but won by injury default at 2:13 over Augustana’s Tyler Wagener in the first round of the consolations.
Three-time All-American Brock Biddle (174) also won a pigtail match to begin the tournament. Biddle dealt New Mexico Highland’s Allen Michel a 19-4 technical fall loss at 7:00, but a dropped an 11-3 major decision to fourth-seeded Trevor Turriff from Minnesota State to fall into the first round of the consolations. Biddle followed with an 8-0 major decision over Seth Latham from Colorado Mesa. Biddle dropped a 10-5 decision to Newberry’s Caleb Spears in the second round of the consolations.
Fifth-seeded Dillon Keane (165) scored a 16-4 major decision win over Rasaan Vereen from North Carolina-Pembroke to open the tournament in a pigtail match, but suffered an 8-2 setback to Ashland’s Drew Wiechers in the first round. In the first round of the consolations, Keane lost 8-3 to Millersville’s Brandon Connor.
Matt Siszka (125) and Caleb Morris (141) both went 0-2.
