Pitt-Johnstown two-time NCAA All-American Jacob Ealy, the top-ranked wrestler in the country at 149 pounds, was named the PSAC wrestler of the week on Tuesday after posting a perfect 5-0 record and winning the championship at the 2022 Midwest Classic in Indianapolis.
Ealy opened the tournament with a pin and a technical fall to cruise into the quarterfinals, then went on to defeat three straight nationally ranked opponents to claim his crown.
In the quarterfinals, he secured a 12-1 major decision victory over No. 10-ranked Jake Piccirilli (North Carolina-Pembroke), before defeating sixth-ranked Josiah Rider from Adams State, 4-3, to reach the title bout against Gannon's third-ranked Nick Young.
Ealy, who accumulated 24 1/2 points to help Pitt-Johnstown finish second in the 41-team field, dealt Young a 4-2 decision loss to earn his spot at the top of the podium.
Ealy is now 15-0 on the season and leads the Mountain Cats with seven victories by technical fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.