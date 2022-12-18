INDIANAPOLIS – Jacob Ealy claimed the title at 149 pounds, while four other Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers placed to lead the Mountain Cats to a second-place finish in a 30-team field at this weekend’s 2022 Midwest Classic.
Along with Ealy, Isaiah Vance (285) finished fourth, Brock Biddle (184) placed fifth, Nate Smith (157) ended up sixth and Dakoda Rodgers (197) took eighth for Pitt-Johnstown.
Ealy, the nation’s top-ranked wrestler at 149, pinned Lincoln Memorial’s Graham Rocha in the first round, then earned an 18-2 technical-fall win at 5:54 over Upper Iowa’s Ethan Doty. In the quarterfinals, Ealy won a 12-1 major decision over No. 10 Jake Piccirilli (North Carolina-Pembroke) to set up a match against sixth-ranked Josiah Rider (Adams State) in the semifinals. Ealy held off Rider, 4-3, to secure a spot in Sunday’s finals, where he defeated third-ranked Nick Young of Gannon 4-2.
Vance won by fall at 1:52 over Zach Kuneff (Wheeling) in the opening round, then dealt Jacob Telles (King) a 5-1 loss. In the quarterfinals, Vance pinned Upper Iowa’s Zach Ryg at 4:57 to earn his spot in the semifinals to face fourth-ranked Jared Campbell (Glenville State). Campbell got a takedown in overtime to earn a 7-5 win and put Vance in the consolation semifinals. Vance came back to pin No. 12 Lloyd Reynolds at 2:21, before a narrow 3-2 loss to Johnny Green (Ouachita Baptist) gave him fourth place.
Smith secured a pair of major decisions, a 9-0 win over Emmanuel’s Gage Shetley and a 13-4 victory over King’s Trent Mahoney to reach the quarterfinals. Smith defeated No. 10 Ben Durocher (Wisconsin-Parkside) 5-1. Smith wrestled No. 9 Gabe Johnson (Central Oklahoma) in the semifinals and suffered a 5-4 setback, sending him to the consolation semifinals. Another loss put Smith in the fifth-place match, where Gannon’s No. 5-ranked Dom Means held on for a 5-3 decision.
Biddle won by fall over Cameron Lopez in a preliminary bout, before pinning Mount Olive’s Noah Williams 2:03 into the first period and earning a 3-2 decision over Mary’s Wyatt Lidberg. A 3-1 loss to No. 6 Logan Hall (Lander) sent Biddle to the consolation bracket to face Maryville’s Joey Williams, where Biddle won by 16-0 technical fall at 1:33 to reach the consolation quarterfinals. Biddle then downed No. 4 Reece Worachek 16-6 to reach the consolation semifinals. After falling 9-3 to seventh-ranked Daniel Beemer (Ashland), Biddle answered with a 7-6 win over No. 12 Cole Houser (Glenville State) to finish fifth.
Rodgers began with an 18-3 technical-fall win over Wisconsin-Parkside’s Joseph Swanson, before dropping a 3-1 sudden victory. Rodgers recovered and won his next three matches by decision to earn the right to wrestle on Sunday. Rodgers got an overtime takedown of No. 9 Chase Stegall (Maryville) to advance to the consolation quarterfinals. A 6-2 loss to Mercyhurst’s No. 10-ranked Luke McGonigal put Rodgers in the seventh-place match, where he lost a 4-3 decision to Ouachita Baptist’s Brooks Schirmsher.
At 125, Trevon Gray won a major decision in the first round before dropping a 9-2 decision in the second round. Gray bounced back with a 10-0 win over Seton Hill’s Mark Paradine and a 5-2 decision over Noah Yeamans (Ouachita Baptist) in the consolations to reach Sunday’s action. However, Colorado Mesa’s Darwin Collins dealt Gray a 6-3 loss, ending his tournament with a 3-2 record.
No. 9 Caleb Morris started with a decision win before falling in the second round at 141. Morris came back to pin Trey Weinell (Coker) and win a 6-2 decision over Gannon’s James Ryan to stay alive. In Sunday’s first match, seventh-ranked Tate Murty (Upper Iowa) pinned Morris in 47 seconds. Morris finished with a 3-2 record.
Dillon Keane opened with a 16-0 technical fall at 2:47 over Kentucky Wesleyan’s Caden Moore, before pinning Caleb Grau (North Carolina-Pembroke) at 6:17 in the second round at 165. Keane suffered a 6-4 loss to No. 7 John Ridle (Central Missouri), before falling, 5-3, to Colorado Mesa’s Augustus Dalton in Sunday’s first match. Keane posted a 2-2 record.
Forest Hills graduate Byron Daubert (133) went 2-2, and Jacob Burgette (174) recorded a 1-2 mark.
Central Oklahoma took home the team championship with 178 1/2 points. Pitt-Johnstown (95), Lander (92), and Colorado Mesa (87.5) and Wisconsin-Parkside (79.5) rounded out the top-five teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.