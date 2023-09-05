Pitt-Johnstown redshirt junior defensive specialist Gabi DeRenzo was named the PSAC West defensive athlete of the week by the conference office on Tuesday.
DeRenzo averaged 5.4 digs per set and accumulating a .942 reception percentage on her way to helping to lead the Mountain Cats to a 3-1 record at this past weekend's season-opening tournament at Frostburg State University.
DeRenzo collected 81 digs in four matches and had just five reception errors in 86 attempts. She also had 11 set assists and eight service aces.
In Friday's 3-0 sweep in the opener against Bowie State, DeRenzo had a match-high 15 digs, two aces and two points, before adding 17 digs, five assists, four aces and four points in a five-set victory over Shaw.
DeRenzo closed out the tournament on Saturday with a team-high 26 digs and one assist in a four-set loss to Walsh and a match-high 23 digs, five assists, two aces and two points in Pitt-Johnstown's 3-0 sweep over Frostburg State.
