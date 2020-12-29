The National Wrestling Media Association (NWMA) named Pitt-Johnstown’s Chris Caputo as the 2019-20 Small School Sports Information Director of the Year when it announced its annual award winners on Tuesday.
The NWMA is the national professional organization for journalists who cover the sport of amateur wrestling. This includes reporters, editors, publishers, webmasters, photographers, broadcasters, athletic communications professionals and other media professionals who share an interest and involvement in the sport. The organization was founded in 1989.
Caputo grew up in Johnstown, and for the past 22 years, he’s been back in his hometown as the sports information director at Pitt-Johnstown.
Caputo was thrust immediately into the legacy of Pitt-Johnstown wrestling, as his first year on the job, the Mountain Cats won the NCAA Division II national championship.
Caputo’s handled the media duties for numerous regional championships in Johnstown and has coordinated events around the legendary Carlton Haselrig and coach Pat Pecora, who last year set the college wrestling record for most dual meet wins as a college wrestling coach. Caputo manages 15 sports as a one-man shop at Pitt-Johnstwn but still finds time to work on a number of committees for the school and wrestling. Consistently one of the top SIDs regardless of division, Caputo’s level of professionalism and his attention to detail with wrestling continues to make him one of the best in the country.
“Chris is always a true professional and has always provided fantastic coverage for perennial D2 power Pitt-Johnstown for so many years,” NWMA said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have SIDs like Chris in D2 wrestling. We truly appreciate his great work to promote and support our sport.”
In addition, PA Power Wrestling was named Outlet of the Year. The brand PA Power Wrestling is not a new one as founder Jeff Upson started the PA Power Rankings back in 2005 while he was a student at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg. The name became a professional reality in 2012 and the relevance and coverage of PA Power Wrestling has advanced significantly since 2016, when the site brought on veteran journalist and former Pitt wrestler Eric Knopsnyder.
The site has done live coverage, rankings, previews, four different podcasts covering different aspects of the state and has moved into events with The Surge and True Power. PA Power has provided Pennsylvania-focused coverage from some of the sport’s top events, including the NCAA Tournament, Junior Worlds, Fargo, PIAA and Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling tournaments and looks forward to helping make the sport more accessible to the masses.
“Pennsylvania has an insatiable appetite for high school wrestling, which is evidenced by the sheer number of websites covering or posting about the sport. PA Power has risen to the forefront of wrestling coverage in Pennsylvania," the NWMA said in a release. "They bring a new school approach to their content, but with the polish of seasoned journalism. The crew at PA Power also makes sure they focus on as many different angles within the state as possible. It’s full of great information and packaged well.”
