Pitt-Johnstown junior outfielder Dylan Broderick was named to the PSAC West first team on Friday.
Broderick, a native of State College and graduate of St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, played in 41 games in 2022 and led Pitt-Johnstown in nine offensive categories, including batting average (.326), runs batted in (33), doubles (14), triples (3), total bases (80), slugging percentage (.620), on-base percentage (.456), walks (17) and hit-by-pitch (14).
Broderick was also second on the Mountain Cats team in hits (42) and third in runs scored (25) and home runs (6).
Mercyhurst's Josh Surawiec was selected the PSAC West Division Athlete of the Year and Gannon’s Eric Sapp was named Pitcher of the Year. In addition, Slippery Rock’s Ethan Edkins was the Freshman of the Year and Jeff Messer was chosen by his peers as the Coach of the Year.
In the PSAC East Division, Millersville’s Thomas Caufield was named the Athlete of the Year, Bloomsburg’s Jared Marshman was tabbed the Pitcher of the Year, while Jack Rothenhausier (East Stroudsburg) garnered Freshman of the Year honors and Shippensburg’s Matt Jones was selected as Coach of the Year.
