JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For the second consecutive season, Pitt-Johnstown outfielder Dylan Broderick was named to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division first team, and teammate Jake Ansell was selected to the second team as a third baseman.
Broderick, a redshirt senior and State College native, led or tied for the Pitt-Johnstown lead in 12 offensive categories, including games played (49), at-bats (150), batting average (.360), hits (54), runs (42), doubles (10), runs batted in (34), total bases (92), slugging percentage (.613), on-base percentage (.505), walks (32) and hit by pitch (13).
The St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy graduate ranked in the top eight in the PSAC in five categories, including second in on-base percentage (.505), fourth in hit by pitches (13), sixth in both hit by pitch per game (.28) and base on balls (32), and eighth in toughest to strikeout (11.1).
Ansell, a redshirt senior from Connellsville, ranked second on the team behind Broderick in games played (45), batting average (.351), hits (46), runs (25), and total bases (60). The Connellsville High School graduate also ranked 11th in the PSAC in toughest to strikeout (10.2).
Slippery Rock’s Luke Truman was selected PSAC West athlete of the year and Mercyhurst’s Jarrett Heilman was named pitcher of the year. In addition, Seton Hill’s Jack Whalen was the freshman of the year and the Griffins’ Marc Marizzaldi was chosen by his peers as the coach of the year.
In the PSAC East Division, Millersville’s Bren Taylor was named the athlete of the year, East Stroudsburg’s Chase Nowak was tabbed the pitcher of the year, while Julian Costa (West Chester) garnered freshman of the year honors. Millersville’s Jon Shehan was selected the coach of the year.
