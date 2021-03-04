The Pitt-Johnstown baseball team is set to open the 2021 season with a pair of doubleheaders at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Saturday and Sunday.
Coach Todd Williams will begin his 24th season as the Mountain Cats play West Liberty University in four home games.
Picked sixth in the PSAC Western Division, Pitt-Johnstown was 11-6 when the 2020 season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Three senior starting pitchers return and most of the starting positions have experienced players back.
Top returnees on the mound include North Star High School graduate Brady Walker, a 2019 all-PSAC pick who sat out the 2020 season, and Dylan Heid, who posted a 2-1 record with a 1.78 ERA and a team-best 40 strikeouts in 251/3 innings a year ago. Both Walker and Heid potentially could continue their playing careers at the professional level.
In 2019, Heid ranked second in NCAA Division II in strikeouts per nine innings at 15.6 and 62nd in total strikeouts with 89 in 511/3 innings. Also returning is senior left-hander Joel Colledge, the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League’s Pete Vuckovich Award winner in 2019. Colledge paced the Mountain Cats with a 3-0 record and 1.53 ERA in 172/3 innings in 2020.
Senior right-hander Raymond Watt, a Bishop Carroll Catholic product, or junior right-hander Ben Briggs is expected to be Pitt-Johnstown’s fourth weekend starter. Watt fanned six in five innings, and Briggs was 1-1 with 15 strikeouts and a 3.00 ERA in 12 innings last season.
However, the Mountain Cats must replace two starting pitchers from a year ago after Windber graduate Braxton Roxby signed a free-agent contract with the Cincinnati Reds and Isaiah Kearns signed a minor-league contract with the Baltimore Orioles.
In the bullpen, Pitt-Johnstown returns Christian Pfrogner, Austin Hammerle, Grayson Hall, Jake Ansell and has a handful of talented newcomers in Antonio Caporossi, Alex Glumac, Jared Hoener, Alec Petroff, Giovanni Scott and Brando Souders.
The Mountain Cats’ entire starting infield is back, led by junior third baseman Lennox Pugh, who hit .352 with three doubles, one home run, and 13 RBIs in 17 games last year, and junior second baseman Owen McKeever. McKeever batted .323 with five doubles, one triple and finished second on the team with 15 RBIs. Junior shortstop Jake Ansell (11 starts, .219, five RBIs, 10 runs) and redshirt sophomore first baseman Will Fetrow (12 games, .167, three doubles, five RBIs, five runs) round out the infield.
Senior center fielder Tyler Smith will anchor the outfield after hitting .300 with a pair of homers, eight RBIs and 14 runs scored, while junior Dylan Broderick, seniors Tyler Treese and Colin Pasone and sophomore Mario Disso are also expected to play significant roles in the outfield.
Broderick batted .356 with three doubles, a triple and seven RBIs in 2019 and will split time as the designated hitter and in the outfield. Treese will also be in the designated hitter slot and play the outfield in 2021.
Junior Asher Corl (.273, one triple, eight RBIs) and sophomore Josh Reynolds (.300, one double, four RBIs) will split the catching duties.
Also returning are infielders Micah Gutierrez and Cameron Scott and outfielder Tim Rubal (Richland graduate).
Additional freshmen position players include Richland graduate Jake Felton, Windber product Chase Vargo and Matt Reese.
With the addition of Shepherd in 2020, the PSAC Eastern Division will have nine teams, while the Western division has eight. Bloomsburg, East Stroudsburg, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Shepherd and West Chester make up the East.
The West contains California (Pa.), Clarion, Gannon, Indiana (Pa.), Mercyhurst, Pitt-Johnstown, Seton Hill and Slippery Rock.
Seton Hill and Mercyhurst tied with four first-place votes to share the top spot in the PSAC Western Division preseason poll, while Millersville was selected to win the league’s Eastern Division title.
