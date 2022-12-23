The 7-0 Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team is ranked seventh in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division II poll.
Five Mountain Cats are individually ranked, including No. 1 Jacob Ealy at 149 pounds.
Central Oklahoma, which has all 10 of its wrestlers nationally ranked, holds the top spot in the poll with 114 points. Nebraska-Kearney (83 points), St. Cloud State (75), West Liberty (60) and Lander (51) round out the top-five teams. Pitt-Johnstown is seventh with 42 points.
Ealy held on to the No. 1 ranking at 149 for the second straight poll. Ealy, the champion at the Midwest Classic, is 15-0 with seven of his victories by way of technical fall.
Along with Ealy, Isaiah Vance (11-2 with eight falls) is ranked fifth at 285. Brock Biddle (14-4 with six technical falls) is eighth at 184, Nate Smith (9-4) is ninth at 157 and Dillon Keane (11-3) is 11th at 165.
