ERIE – Pitt-Johnstown sent six wrestlers into the finals and Brock Biddle (174 pounds) came away with a second straight title and berth in the national tournament at Sunday’s 2021 NCAA Division II Super Region I Tournament at Mercyhurst University.
The Mountain Cats placed second behind Gannon with 90 points.
“I was proud of our guys. We sent 10 guys, and all of them finished in the top four,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said. "This was the strangest season of going into the regional without any matches. Overall, I was pleased with how the team competed under different circumstances. Our guys have had to stay in shape in their own basements and backyards. For some of them, these were their first college matches.
"(Matt) Siszka took a real good kid into overtime. I thought they all represented the school well. It was a good showing by our team."
Gannon, which sent all 10 of its wrestlers to the finals, secured six individual regional titles and claimed the Super Region I championship with 122 points.
After a bye in the quarterfinals, Biddle opened the tournament with an 11-4 win over Fairmont State’s Cade Moisey, before claiming his regional championship and punching his ticket to the NCAA Division II National Championships in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 12-13 with a 16-2 major decision over Gannon’s Connor Day.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Matt Siszka (125), Mason Myers (133), Caleb Morris (141), Nate Smith (157), and Allan Beattie (285) all placed second.
Pitt-Johnstown also got third-place finishes from Jacob Ealy (149), Alex Delp (184) and Dakoda Rodgers (197) and a fourth-place finish from Dillon Keane at 165.
