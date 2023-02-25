EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Regional coach of the year Pat Pecora and the Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team captured their second straight and 25th overall NCAA Division II regional crown with four champions and a total of eight national qualifiers on Saturday evening in East Stroudsburg.
Pitt-Johnstown won the team title with 148 points, 14.5 points more than second-place Gannon. Mercyhurst (109.5), Kutztown (77.5) and Millersville (71) rounded out the top five in the 11-team field.
“Overall, it was a very good team showing," Pecora said. "We had four champions and eight move on to the national tournament. It’s always a two-fold thing at regionals. You want to get as many guys through and you want to win a team title. We accomplished both. I'm very proud of this group of young men.”
The Mountain Cats came away with four champions, one runner-up and three third-place finishers to account for their eight national qualifiers. Those eight advance to the NCAA Division II national championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 10 and 11.
All 10 Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers earned seeds, including No. 1 seeds Trevon Gray (125 pounds), Caleb Morris (133), Jacob Ealy (149), Nate Smith (157) and Alex Weber (174).
Gray, Ealy, Smith and Brock Biddle all won titles, while Isaiah Vance was the runner-up at 285. Forest Hills graduate Byron Daubert, Morris and Dakoda Rodgers all finished third to round of the eight national qualifiers.
Biddle, who entered the tournament with 97 career wins, went 3-0 to become Pitt-Johnstown’s 26th wrestler to accumulate 100 career victories. Biddle will be making his fifth trip to the national tournament after pinning Kutztown No. 1 seed Matt Weinberg at 2:04 in the championship bout at 184. It was Biddle's third regional title.
“Brock Biddle had a special day," Pecora said. "He got a pin in the finals in a very close match. His opponent was undefeated and beat Brock pretty good (7-0) earlier this year. It was his 100th career victory. Everything came to a head for Brock. I felt that was really great for him.”
Ealy, the top-ranked wrestler in the country at 149 who is 26-0 on the year, held off second-ranked Nick Young (Gannon) 5-4 in the finals. It was Ealy's third victory over Young this season.
“He remained undefeated," Pecora said of Ealy. "He wrestled Young for the third time. He won a tight match. He’s just an amazing young man."
Gray won an 11-3 major decision over Gannon’s Jose Diaz to win the title at 125.
"Trevon Gray continues to get better and better," Pecora said. "He’s a freshman. I couldn’t be more happy for the season he’s had."
At 157, Smith dealt Shippensburg’s Avery Shay a 4-3 loss with riding time in the finals at 157.
"It was his first regional title," Pecora said of Smith. "He has put it all together this year as a senior.”
Vance advanced to the finals at 285 before suffering a 3-1 loss that gave him a runner-up finish, while Daubert (133), Morris (141) and Rodgers (197) all wrestled back and won third-place matches to punch their tickets to the national tournament.
In addition, Dillon Keane (165) placed fifth and Alex Weber (174) took sixth for the Mountain Cats.
