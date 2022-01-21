FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The 13th-ranked Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers took advantage of bonus points in five matches, including falls from Gage Arnold (184 pounds) and Dakoda Rodgers (197) to improve to 7-0 with a 43-0 nonconference victory at Fairmont State on Friday night.
“We wrestled well," Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said. "We wanted to wrestle our system, our style, and we did that. We were wrestling at a really high pace.
"I’m pleased with where we’re at. I like the way our heavyweight wrestled. He did a nice job for us. Our strength is at 149, 157, 165, those guys are all looking strong. It was just a good overall effort by everybody.”
Fairmont State fell to 0-7.
Pitt-Johnstown started fast and never looked back. Matt Siszka won by forfeit at 125 to open the match, before Mason Myers secured a 4-0 decision over Levi Smith at 133.
Caleb Morris then dealt Digger Dennison an 18-0 technical fall loss in 4:43 at 141 to give the Mountain Cats a quick 14-0 advantage.
There was no match at 149. At 157, Pitt-Johnstown picked up its second tech fall win of the night when No. 11 Nate Smith defeated Alex Jablonski 15-0 in 4:31.
At 165, No. 8 Dillon Keane built a 4-0 lead and got a point for riding time in a 5-0 win over Cade Moisey, and third-ranked Brock Biddle won by forfeit at 174 to increase the Mountain Cats lead to 28-0.
At 184, Arnold pinned Riley Gallagher in 4:20, and Rodgers pinned Jaxson Turner at 2:15 in the 197-pound. Pitt-Johnstown closed out the lopsided win when Oggie Atwood used a six-point third period to win a 7-1 decision over T.J. Boyd at 285.
Pitt-Johnstown returns home to celebrate Alumni Day with a quad match in the Sports Center with King (Tennessee), Seton Hill and Shippensburg starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. Each team will wrestle three matches. The action will take place on two mats beginning at 11 a.m., with an approximate 10-15 minute break between dual meets.
Pitt-Johnstown’s PSAC match against Shippensburg was moved from Feb. 2 to Sunday to make Sunday a quad match. Pitt-Johnstown and Shippensburg will not wrestle on Feb. 2.
