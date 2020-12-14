Pitt-Johnstown mourns the loss of four-time All-American wrestler John Revesz, who passed away on Friday due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. Revesz was 59.
Revesz was a standout for the Mountain Cats from 1979 through 1983 and became the program’s first four-time All-American.
The Revesz brothers, John, Dan, a 2016 inductee into the Pitt-Johnstown Athletics Hall of Fame and two-time All-American, Jim (three-time national qualifier), Joe (letterman) and Mike (letterman) were key building blocks of the Mountain Cat wrestling tradition.
Revesz finished his stellar career with a 119-31-2 overall record.
He still ranks eighth on the Mountain Cats’ all-time wins List with 119 and 21st on the all-time winning percentage list at .783. Revesz also holds the Pitt-Johnstown record of falls in a season at 174 pounds with 19 in 1982-83.
Revesz was born in Mount Holly, New Jersey, in 1961 and spent his adult life in Colver and Nanty Glo.
He is survived by his mother, sons John Revesz Jr., and Joshua Revesz, sister Lynn and brothers Dan, James, Joe and Mike, along with 17 nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Matevish and Matevish Funeral Home, Ebensburg. Committal services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at St Mary’s Cemetery, Nanty Glo, by Pastor Joe Hollend. Please wear a mask, observe social distance and observe a short visitation time due to the coronavirus.
