Pitt-Johnstown enters the NCAA Division II Super I Regional Tournament as the defending champion.
Veteran coach Pat Pecora’s team has won 22 regional crowns overall.
So, carrying a figurative target is not a new development for the nationally third-ranked Mountain Cats.
“Being the No. 1 team in the region, the bullseye that you carry, we’re used to that,” said Pecora, whose team will travel to Mercyhurst University for Saturday’s regional event. “Right now we’re talking about how the dual-meet season has ended and the guys should focus on tournament time.
“We’re meeting for one-on-ones to recap the season and kind of get the focus out on tournament time.
“It’s a little different atmosphere when you wrestle in a tournament. You get everybody to refocus on the tournament wrestling.”
Pitt-Johnstown went 21-3 during the dual-meet season, winning the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference dual meet title and earning the top ranking in Super Region I.
The Mountain Cats will be among 11 teams competing for the regional title.
Other ranked contenders are No. 10 Mercyhurst University, No. 14 Kutztown University, No. 16 East Stroudsburg University and No. 23 Gannon University.
Pitt-Johnstown will be led by top-ranked and two-time defending national champion Chris Eddins at 149 pounds.
“Chris is just an unbelievable young man,” Pecora said. “I can’t say enough good things about Chris Eddins, and he does it in a very quiet, mild-mannered approach.
“He leads by example and everybody on the team knows he leads by example.
“Chris arrives early to practice. He leaves late after practice. A great student. He’s quick to help his teammates. He’s grateful and thankful for what he has done.”
Pitt-Johnstown has five other nationally-ranked wrestlers in the regional competition: returning All-American Brendan Howard, third at 125 pounds; returning national champion Connor Craig, fourth at 174; returning national champion Tyler Warner, sixth at 133; returning All-American Brock Biddle, sixth at 184; and two-time All-American Devin Austin, eighth at 165.
“I don’t put too much stock in rankings, but I know that’s what we’ve earned throughout the season,” Pecora said.
Regionally, Howard, Warner, Jacob Ealy (141), Eddins and Craig are all ranked first in their weight classes. Biddle is second, Austin is third, Alex Delp (197) is fourth, and Allan Beattie (285) is fifth.
Jacob Burgette will represent the Mountain Cats at 157 as he fills in for Nate Smith, who was injured in practice earlier this week and needed surgery, Pecora said.
East Stroudsburg’s top-ranked Mike Raccioppi is at 174 pounds, and Kutztown’s top-ranked Andrew Dunn at 285 are two other high-profile competitors. Overall, 19 nationally-ranked wrestlers are scheduled to participate in the Super I Regional.
The first session will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The second session will begin at 6:30 p.m. featuring the championship and consolation finals.
