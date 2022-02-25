The path to the NCAA Division II national championship meet will run through the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center for the region’s top wrestlers.
Pitt-Johnstown will host the NCAA Division II Super Region I Tournament on Saturday, as 11 teams and more than 100 wrestlers are scheduled to participate. Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.
The top-three wrestlers in each of the 10 weight classes will advance to the national tournament in St. Louis on March 11 and 12.
“The mats are out, the clocks are in, the teams are showing up and people are starting to practice,” Pitt-Johnstown veteran coach Pat Pecora said on Friday afternoon. “The wrestling atmosphere is starting to build up. Teams are arriving from all over.
“It’s the night before regionals. We’re starting to get that feel. This is always a special part of the season.”
Pitt-Johnstown will host the regional event for the first time since 2018.
The Mountain Cats went 13-1 during the dual meet season and earned a share of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title with Gannon University. UPJ earned at least a share of the conference dual-meet crown for a sixth consecutive year of competition.
“We had a really good dual-meet season, much better than I ever expected,” Pecora said. “We have a very coachable team that worked hard. We were prepared to wrestle every bout. It’s a fun team to coach.”
The Super Region I Tournament will feature five nationally-ranked Division II teams – Gannon University (tie for 15th), Mercyhurst (tie for 15th), Kutztown University (18th), Pitt-Johnstown (19th) and American International College (24th).
Other teams include Alderson Broaddus University, East Stroudsburg, Fairmont State University, Millersville University, Seton Hill University and Shippensburg University.
Nineteen of the Divison II’s top-ranked individuals are in the regional field, including top-ranked Andrew Dunn of Kutztown at 285, third-ranked Joel Leise of Gannon at 197, and fourth-ranked Jacob Robb of Mercyhurst at 285.
All 10 weight classes have at least one ranked wrestler.
“The tournament is a whole different animal,” Pecora said. “How your team transitions from a dual meet team to a tournament team is where we’re at now.”
Pitt-Johnstown redshirt junior Brock Biddle is a three-time All-American who is ranked ninth at 174 pounds.
Other Mountain Cats ranked wrestlers in the tournament include: No. 5 redshirt sophomore Jacob Ealy at 149; No. 11 redshirt sophomore Nate Smith at 157; and No. 7 redshirt freshman Dillon Keane at 165.
Pitt-Johnstown also has redshirt senior Matt Siszka at 125; redshirt freshman Mason Myers at 133; sophomore Caleb Morris at 141; redshirt freshman Alex Weber at 184; redshirt freshman Dakoda Rodgers at 197; and sophomore Oggie Atwood at 285.
“This tournament is very important,” Pecora said. “Individually, you punch your ticket to nationals. Along the way you see how well you can do as a team.”
