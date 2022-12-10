FINDLAY, Ohio – Pitt-Johnstown, ranked sixth in the NWCA National Wrestling Poll, won eight of the 10 bouts, including second-ranked Nate Smith’s decision over No. 11 Logan Sanom at 157 pounds, to improve to 7-0 with a 30-9 victory at Findlay, Saturday afternoon.
After Trevon Gray’s 4-2 sudden victory over Nicholas Korhorn at 125 gave the Mountain Cats the early lead, Findlay’s Gavin Ritter defeated Dajauhn Hertzog, 7-0 at to draw the dual even at 3-all.
A forfeit win by ninth-ranked Caleb Morris at 141 put the Mountain Cats on top for good. Pitt-Johnstown extended it to 14-3 at 149 with top-ranked Jacob Ealy’s sixth technical fall victory of the season – 17-1 win over Mason Kleinberg.
In the battle of nationally-ranked wrestlers at, Pitt-Johnstown’s second-ranked Smith scored a 5-2 decision over No. 11 Sanom, before No 11 Dillon Keane’s 7-4 decision over Gary Nilson at pushed the lead to 20-3.
The Mountain Cats made it 23-3 and put the match out of reach with a 6-0 win by Alex Weber over Andrew Knick at 174.
At 184, No. 11 Brock Biddle secured a 14-3 major decision over Mark Trifelos, and Dakoda Rodgers defeated Jacob Kowalski 9-3 at 197, before Findlay’s Keigan Yuhas pinned Oggie Atwood in the 285-pound bout to set the final.
With the loss, Findlay fell to 0-2 on the season.
