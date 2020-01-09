The nationally second-ranked Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team will compete in the NWCA National Dual Meet Championships on Friday and Saturday.
“We’re approaching it like any other wrestling match,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said on Thursday night from Louisville, Kentucky. “We know it’s a good tournament, a tough tournament, and the best teams in the nation are here. That’s why we’re here. You always want to test yourself against the best.
“The only thing I want to know is what time we wrestle because I know everyone here is good. I don’t need to know anything else.”
Pecora’s Mountain Cats will wrestle the winner of a match between No. 13 Limestone (South Carolina) and University of Mary (North Dakota) at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
Pitt-Johnstown enters the tournament with a 10-2 record and on a six-match winning streak.
The Mountain Cats beat 10th-ranked West Liberty University 28-13 on Dec. 14 and defeated No. 7 Ashland (Ohio) 19-12 on Dec. 7.
“We had a great first term. We had a much-needed break,” Pecora said.
“Now, this is a heck of a way to start out the second term. We have a very tough schedule. We always want to be one of the best programs in the nation.
“These are the types of events that keep our program up.”
Pecora enters the tournament with 607 career dual-meet victories, the most in Division II and only nine shy of tying the record in all divisions held by former Oregon State University coach Dale Thomas.
The Mountain Cats are led by two-time defending national champion Chris Eddins, who is top-ranked at 149 pounds with a 13-2 record, 12-0 in dual meet competition.
“Chris Eddins has been just unbelievable,” Pecora said. “You talk about low maintenance, high performance. He is the epitome of it.”
Two-time All-American Devin Austin is 9-1 overall, 8-1 in dual meets at 165 pounds. All-Americans Brendan Howard (13-1, 10-1) at 125 and Brock Biddle (6-6, 4-5) at 174 are experienced contenders.
“Brendan Howard is doing a great job,” Pecora said. “Devin Austin is a returning All-American and has been a true leader on and off the mat. Brock Biddle is another All-American. He’s had a rocky start but we’re working on that to turn it around for him.”
The Louisville-based event will welcome six different divisions of competition in a dual meet advancement format to crown a national champion in each division.
There will be both men’s and women’s divisions.
A record 92 teams will participate, with 65 of those being nationally ranked. The top-ranked teams in five of the six divisions will compete on Friday and Saturday.
“We’re ready to go,” Pecora said.
