Six Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers will compete in the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships at the Chaifetz Center Complex in St. Louis on Friday and Saturday.
Coach Pat Pecora’s Mountain Cats won their 24th NCAA regional championship on Feb. 26 at the Sports Center and produced three Super Region I champions and three third-place finishers.
“It’s been a team of overachievers all year,” Pecora said. “It’s just been such a remarkable season from the very first match, upsetting West Liberty. We beat the No. 5-ranked team.
We beat the No. 8-ranked team. We went on the road the last two matches and beat Gannon and Mercyhurst to win the PSAC.
“We win the regional tournament. We had 10 guys place in the top five. Now, here we are at the national tournament. I’m really proud of these guys.”
Senior three-time All-American Brock Biddle (174 pounds) and two-time regional champion redshirt sophomore Jacob Ealy (149) bring experience to the national event. Biddle placed third at the regional tournament and Ealy won his weight class.
Sophomore Caleb Morris (141) and redshirt freshman Dillon Keane (165) each won their first regional titles this season.
Senior Matt Siszka (125) will compete in his second national tournament, and redshirt sophomore Nate Smith (157) each placed third at regionals.
At 125, a four-year starter at Pitt-Johnstown, Siszka went 19-6 this season. He will face No. 6 seed Josh Portillo (18-5) of Nebraska-Kearney.
At 141, two-year starter, Morris went 16-5 this season after wrestling one year at West Virginia University. He will face No. 7 seed Peter Kuster (24-8) of Drury (Missouri) University.
Ealy is seeded fourth at 149 after going 24-2 this season. A three-time national qualifier, Ealy was face Carson Speelman (21-5) of Ashland (Ohio) University.
At 157, Smith is a three-year starter who went 20-4. He will face third-seeded Josiah Rider (24-2) of Adams State (Colorado) College.
At 165, Keane is seeded fifth with a 21-1 record. He will face Rahsaan Vereen (21-13) of North Carolina-Pembroke.
At 174, Biddle went 23-4. A three-time All-American, Biddle placed fourth in 2019, was a NWCA All-American in 2020 during the pandemic season and was sixth in 2021. He will face Allen Michael (18-8) of New Mexico Highlands.
Wrestling is scheduled to begin at noon on Friday with Session I. Session II is set for 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Session III will start at 11 a.m. The parade of All-Americans will be held at 7:40 p.m. Saturday, followed by the championship finals at 8.
