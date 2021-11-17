The 21st-ranked Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team will host East Stroudsburg in the first dual meet at the Sports Center in more than a year at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Prior to the home opener, 46th-year coach Pat Pecora will recognize the 2020-21 seniors, who had their final season at Pitt-Johnstown canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those are: Allan Beattie, Alex Delp and Jacob Smith.
The Mountain Cats opened this season with a 23-14 victory at NCAA Division II fifth-ranked West Liberty University on Nov. 4.
Pitt-Johnstown also competed in the Division I dominated Journeymen Classic in Manheim on Nov. 14, where 15 wrestlers combined to post a 37-9 overall record.
The Mountain Cats are led by three-time All-American and sixth-ranked Brock Biddle at 174 pounds; 2021 All-American and seventh-ranked Jacob Ealy at 149; and 2020 national qualifier and 11th-ranked Matt Siszka at 125.
Under fourth-year coach Anibal Nieves, the Warriors got back on the mat at the 54th annual East Stroudsburg Open on Nov. 7 before kicking off the dual meet schedule last Thursday with a narrow, 22-21, home loss to Scranton.
Pitt-Johnstown has won all 11 meetings between the two teams since the series began in 2009.
In the last dual meet on Nov. 1, 2019, the No. 1-ranked Mountain Cats used falls from defending national champions Chris Eddins (149) and Connor Craig (184) to down the 22nd-ranked Warriors, 38-8, in East Stroudsburg.
