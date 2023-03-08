Coach Pat Pecora doesn’t like to look at rankings.
After the release of the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships brackets, it’s easy to see why.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Jacob Ealy is the top seed at 149 pounds, and Nate Smith (157) and Brock Biddle (184) are sixth in their respective brackets, but the five other Mountain Cats headed to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the tournament that begins Friday didn’t get many breaks.
At 125, freshman Trevon Gray (22-4), who won a Super Region I title, will face second-seeded Brendan Garcia of Adams State. Heavyweight Isaiah Vance, who is 20-4 and ranked sixth nationally by The Open Mat, gets third-seeded Jared Campbell. Caleb Morris, a two-time national qualifier who is 19-5 this season, is matched up with fourth-ranked Christian Small of King.
“They dis us. I don’t know what it is,” said Pecora, who is in his 47th season as head coach of the Mountain Cats. “Actually, I do. They get these individual rankings at the beginning of the year, but they don’t change unless there are head-to-head meetings.”
Under the current system, rankings from the National Wrestling Coaches Association are used to determine the top eight seeds. The remainder of each 18-man bracket is filled by a random draw.
Pecora said he preferred the previous system, in which four regions sent four qualifiers apiece and a predetermined bracket pitted champions against fourth-place finishers while second- and third-place finishers met.
“I don’t think seedings and rankings in Division II are relevant. It’s not a clear-cut thing,” Pecora said. “Unless you beat someone who’s ranked, (winning the regional means nothing).”
Pecora, who has won more dual meets than any coach in college wrestling history in addition to a pair of national championships, said he plans to voice his displeasure with the current system at the coaches meeting prior to the start of the tournament.
“They only rank the top eight in the NWCA," Pecora said. "Our guys are all ranked ninth or 10th and they get thrown into the woodpile. In Division II, we don’t see each other enough nationally to rank accurately. Unless someone comes to the Midwest Classic, we’re not going across the country wrestling St. Cloud State or Wisconsin Parkside or Nebraska-Kearney.”
The rankings system can also encourage wrestlers to sit out high-profile matches. For instance, when Pitt-Johnstown faced Glenville State on Jan. 21, the marquee matchup was supposed to pit Vance against Jared Campbell, who beat Vance 7-5 in sudden victory at the Midwest Classic a month earlier. The rematch never happened. Campbell watched from the bench as Vance beat backup Gavin Shamblin in the Mountain Cats’ 27-12 victory.
Glenville State coach Dylan Cottrell said after the dual that Campbell was held out for health reasons, but that didn’t appease Pecora, who is convinced that teams routinely duck the top Mountain Cats.
“That happens with us a lot. Teams say, ‘We’re not going to beat them in a dual meet, so why risk a ranking?’ ” Pecora said. “I would never, ever, ever do that. I wouldn’t think of that. I wrestle my 10 guys. I wouldn’t want my guy to think that we’re scared of you. I want them to think, ‘I can beat you every time I wrestle you.’ ”
As unhappy as he is with the system, Pecora will stress the opportunity that awaits a first-time qualifier such as Gray.
“I will pull him aside (and say), ‘People have been dissing you all year long. It’s time to let them know who you are.’ That will come in my warmup speech.”
The tournament presents a great chance for each of the Mountain Cats, but Ealy, a junior with a 26-0 record, is in the best position to become the 15th Pitt-Johnstown wrestler to win an NCAA championship. The two-time All-American will face Jack Tangen of Lander in the first round. Ealy already has wins over No. 2 Josiah Rider of Adams State and No. 3 Nick Young of Gannon this season.
“He’s just got to keep doing what he’s done all season,” Pecora said. “That’s what I told the whole team: We’ve got to prepare like we have all season.”
That’s good advice for a squad that went 15-0 in duals and finished the season second in The Open Mat’s dual meet rankings.
Smith, a returning All-American with a 20-4 record, will face Northern State’s Devin Bahr in the quarterfinals while Biddle, a three-time All-American who is 22-6 this season, draws Chadron State’s Keegan Gelhausen.
Pecora said Ealy, Biddle and Smith can provide leadership for first-time qualifiers Byron Daubert, Dakoda Rodgers, Gray and Vance.
“I think it’s good to go there with guys who have been there, done that,” Pecora said. “Everybody’s going to be a little bit nervous, no matter how many times you’ve been there. You’ve got to turn that into energy. The nervousness is good. The guy sitting in the stands eating popcorn isn’t nervous. You don’t want to be him.”
Daubert, a Forest Hills graduate who is 10-9, has top-seeded Quen Campbell of Chadron State at 133 pounds while Rodgers (22-8) will get No. 6 Anthony Yacovetti of Lander.
