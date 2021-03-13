Pitt-Johnstown's Brock Biddle and Jacob Ealy achieved All-American status at the NCAA Division II National Wrestling Championships in St. Louis on Saturday.
Biddle placed sixth at 174 pounds and Ealy placed eighth at 149 pounds, continuing the Pitt-Johnstown wrestling program's streak of producing at least one All-American each year since 1979.
Biddle, who was seeded third at 174 pounds, began Saturday’s matches with an 8-7 win over Noah Curreri of Queens (N.C.) in the third round of the consolations. An 11-4 loss to fifth-seeded Daniel Beemer of Ashland (Ohio) in the consolation semifinal sent Biddle to the fifth-place match, where he lost 9-4 to sixth-seeded Andrew Sams of Indianapolis. He finished the tournament 1-3.
Ealy, who was seeded eighth at 149 pounds, lost by fall at :32 to fourth-seeded Sam Turner of Nebraska-Kearney in the third round of the consolations, then suffered a 3-0 decision loss to second-seeded Kyle Rathman of Minnesota State in the seventh-place match. He went 2-3 at the tournament, with a major decision and a decision.
The previous day, Friday, Biddle had a bye in the first round of the tournament, but suffered a 2-1 decision loss to Sams in the quarterfinals. A bye in the second round of the consolations set up his meeting with Curreri in Saturday’s first match.
Ealy on Friday dealt Indianapolis’ Logan Bailey a 16-3 major decision loss in the first round of the championships, but lost, 5-1, to first-seeded Gavin Londoff of Lindenwood in the quarterfinals. He bounced back with a 5-2 decision win over Sean O’Hearon of Lake Erie in the second round of the consolations to set up his match against Turner on Saturday.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Matt Siszka (125 pounds) was bounced from the championships on Friday after going 0-2. He lost a 4-1 decision to seventh-seeded Trenton McManus of Minnesota State in the first round, had a bye in the first consolation round, then fell, 8-2, to first-seeded Isaiah De La Cerda of Adams State in the second round of the consolations.
