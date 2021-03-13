Pitt-Johnstown brought three wrestlers to the NCAA Division II National Championships, and two advanced to Saturday’s action and will become All-Americans. Eighth-seeded Jacob Ealy (149 pounds) was 2-1 on Friday, and Brock Biddle, the No. 3 seed at 174, suffered a loss in the quarterfinals, but received a bye in the second round of the consolations and will advance in the tournament.