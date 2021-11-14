MANHEIM, Pa. – Fifteen Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers combined to go an impressive 37-9, including seven who were a perfect 3-0, at Sunday’s NCAA Division I-dominated Journeymen Fall Classic in Manheim.
“We had a very productive day,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said. “I’m very pleased with our team and how they wrestled our system. This is a fun team to coach and we were able to come away from this event with no injuries and a lot of individual wins.”
Of the 18 teams at the event, 13 were NCAA Division I, four were Division II and one was Division III.
2021 NCAA national qualifier Matt Siszka (125 pounds), Forest Hills graduate Byron Daubert (133), Dajauhn Hertzog (133), 2021 All-American Jacob Ealy (149), Nate Smith (157), three-time All-American Brock Biddle (174) and Oggie Atwood (285) were all 3-0 for the Mountain Cats.
The Mountain Cats also got 3-1 finishes from Caleb Morris (141) and Will Small (197) and 2-1 finishes from Mason Myers (133), Dillon Keane (165), Dakoda Rodgers (197) and Isaiah Vance (285).
At 184, Gage Arnold was 1-1, and Alex Weber was 1-2 at 174.
The 13 Division I teams included Army, Bloomsburg, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Harvard, Hofstra, Lehigh, Long Island, Lock Haven, Oregon State, Penn, Sacred Heart and Virginia Military Institute.
Pitt-Johnstown, Gannon, Millersville and Davis & Elkins represented the Division II programs, and Technical College of New Jersey was the lone Division III team.
Pitt-Johnstown will make its 2021-22 home debut and open the PSAC schedule against East Stroudsburg at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.