KUTZTOWN, Pa. – Pitt-Johnstown, ranked seventh in the most recent NWCA national poll, used falls from No. 11 Dillon Keane (165 pounds), Alex Weber (174), and No. 5 Isaiah Vance (285) on its way to a 39-0 shutout over American International. Saturday afternoon at Kutztown University.
The Mountain Cats improved to 8-0.
Pitt-Johnstown opened-up a 12-0 lead with four straight wins by decision. At 125, Trevon Grey earned a 10-4 win over Lima Prichard-Holland, before Dajauhn Hertzog blanked Aaron Morocho, 6-0 at 133. Following a no-contest at 141, top-ranked Jacob Ealy (149) defeated Tommy Nichols 9-4 and No. 9 Nate Smith scored a 6-3 win over Joel Moreth at 157.
The Mountain Cats then started to stack bonus points.
Keane pinned Tommy Caracciolo at 2:28 of the 165-pound bout and Weber pinned Jaron Brown at 5:50 at 174 to increase the lead to 24-0.
Pitt-Johnstown kept rolling with eight-ranked Brock Biddle’s 13-1 major-decision victory over Jack MacKiernan at 184. Dakoda Rodgers dealt Jason Osler a 15-0 technical fall at 6:15 at 197, and Vance (285 lbs.) wrapped up the victory by pinning Darius Quarshie at 3:29.
