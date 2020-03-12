The 44th-year veteran coach in Pat Pecora tried not to ponder what might have been at the NCAA Division II Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
But, it was almost impossible to ignore the facts.
With eight national qualifying wrestlers coming from a dominating regional championship performance, Pecora knew his Mountain Cats were contenders for a national team title.
Two-time individual defending national champion Chris Eddins was a frontrunner at 149 pounds. The senior had a chance to complete a Carlton Haselrig-like feat if he won his third straight crown.
Instead, Pecora, Eddins and the rest of the Mountain Cats sat in a hotel room on Thursday afternoon contemplating the NCAA-mandated cancelation of the Division II championship.
The announcement coincided with the NCAA canceling the March Madness basketball tournaments as well as all spring sports championships.
The difficult decisions were made out of concern about coronavirus.
“We went through all of our meetings (on Thursday), and we were going to start (Friday),” Pecora said. “Everything was on ‘go.’ But with all the other things getting canceled I had a feeling this might happen.
“When things kept getting canceled across the nation, I knew it would be hard to justify having a Division II tournament.
“We’re all here sitting in a room, the guys and me, just trying to digest it all.
“It’s so strange on so many levels. It’s sad.”
NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.
“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA release stated.
Once the news broke, Pecora tried to put the situation into perspective.
“Right now all the guys are just in the room with sad faces and puzzled looks on their faces,” Pecora said. “We talked about it earlier because I thought this might happen. I was trying to prepare them for it. Basically, what made it unthinkable is that these guys are in the prime of their lives. It’s not about them getting infected. It’s about somebody carrying the virus and then going home and visiting their grandmother.”
The Centers for Disease Control states that older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease are most at risk from COVID-19.
“I thought of Tyler Reinhart’s grandmother and how close she was to the program and him being close to her,” Pecora said of his assistant coach, who is a former national champion wrestler. “I told the team ‘That’s how you have to think about it.’
“I was trying to reveal to the guys how to handle this situation by making it personal. Is it worth the risk of Tyler Reinhart going home, hugging his grandmother and something happened to her?”
Pitt-Johnstown had three defending national champion wrestlers in the lineup. In addition to Eddins, the top-ranked competitor in his weight class, Tyler Warner at 133 pounds and Connor Craig at 184 each were national champions last season at Wheeling Jesuit and transferred to Pitt-Johnstown when the school dropped wrestling.
“We were wrestling better than ever as a team. We had a guy going for his third national title. This is probably the best team we’ve had in years,” said Pecora, who led Pitt-Johnstown to the national team title in 1996 and 1999. “We had a good shot at winning a national title. Not only were individual dreams shattered, team dreams were shattered.”
Other Mountain Cats who were ready to compete at the national event were Brendan Howard (125), Jacob Ealy (141), Devin Austin (165), Brock Biddle (174) and Allan Beattie (285).
This still was a milestone season for the Mountain Cats. Pecora became the all-time winningest coach in college wrestling in all levels during a home match against Mercyhurst. He now has 618 career wins.
Pitt-Johnstown won its 23rd NCAA regional championship on Feb. 29.
“Never,” Pecora said when asked if he had experienced anything such as the cancellation.
“The only thing you could relate to is when President Carter canceled the United States from going to the Olympics,” Pecora said of President Jimmy Carter’s boycott of the 1980 summer Moscow Olympic Games after the former Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan. “You had those athletes preparing for four years. That’s the only thing of this magnitude.
“You have a bunch of young men in this room knowing there is nothing that could be done and feeling it. We prepared. We have the best team we’ve had in a long time. The national title was certainly within our grasp. It’s tough on that level.”
Pitt-Johnstown baseball coach Todd Williams certainly can relate.
The Mountain Cats were having a solid season at 11-6 following a 7-6 loss in 11 innings Thursday at Concord, West Virginia.
“We’re going to head home tonight. I’m going to collect their uniforms. Campus is going to be shut down the rest of the semester,” Williams said.
Pitt-Johnstown is following the lead of University of Pittsburgh, which announced on Wednesday that the main campus and all branch campuses will replace in-person classes with online and “alternative learning options” due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
“We worked all year getting this team together,” Williams said. “Since August we’ve been practicing to get everyone where they need to be. Then to have something unfortunate like this happen, I’m just sad for the kids.
“We just got done playing and we found out. The kids are really disappointed because we had a pretty good season going,” he added. “But everybody is under the same thing. We have to do what we have to do for health and safety reasons. It’s a shame, but I get it and the kids understand it too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.