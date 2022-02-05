EDINBORO, Pa. – Peyton Alazaus scored a game-high 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Kylah Franklin added 15 points and five rebounds to help the Pitt-Johnstown women's basketball team outscore Edinboro by 14 in the fourth quarter, but the Fighting Scots were able to hold on for a tight 70-69 victory.
The Mountain Cats are now 9-12 overall and 7-8 in the PSAC. Pitt-Johnstown had won five of its past seven games.
Ashley Norling chipped in seven points and a game-high 10 rebounds, Olivia Fasick netted nine points and dished out five assists and Molly Wagoner pulled down five rebounds for the Mountain Cats.
The Mountain Cats got off to a quick start and used back-to-back 3-pointers from Fasick and Hayden Taylor to close out a 9-0 run and open-up a five-point lead six minutes into the opening quarter. Edinboro came back to take an 18-13 lead into the second quarter on six straight points from Rana Elhusseini.
After Emma Elash’s 3-pointer just over a minute into the second quarter gave the Fighting Scots an eight-point advantage, Pitt-Johnstown quickly responded with a Kendyl McKissock 3-pointer and a driving layup from Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper to make it 24-21. Edinboro pushed its lead out to a dozen at the 2:19 mark, but the Mountain Cats got a 3-pointer from Alazaus and a bucket from Molly Wagoner in the paint to help narrow the deficit to 37-28 at the half.
Pitt-Johnstown played Edinboro even for much of the third quarter, but the Fighting Scots hit seven free throws in the final 2:39 to go on top 58-43.
It was all Pitt-Johnstown in the fourth quarter. The Mountain Cats got right back in it by outscoring Edinboro 7-1 to cut it to 59-50 on five straight points from Franklin to begin the quarter. Alazaus and Franklin followed with a pair of free throws each and Fasick’s driving layup at 3:09 made it a five-point game. Pitt-Johnstown kept battling and moved its fourth-quarter run out to 19-7. Alazaus’ 3-pointer made it 65-62 with 29 seconds remaining, and Franklin’s bucket with one tick left got the Mountain Cats to within one. The Fighting Scots make a pair of free throws to go back up by four, and Alazaus’ fifth 3-pointer of the day as time expired got Pitt-Johnstown back to one.
Pitt-Johnstown shot 43.6% (24-for-55) from the floor and 10-21 from 3-point range, while holding the Fighting Scots to just 40% shooting and 7-for-16 from behind the arc.
Elash scored 18 points and Elhusseini tallied 13 points and seven rebounds for Edinboro, now 9-7 overall and 7-6 in the PSAC.
