Ashley Norling recorded a game-high 21 points and 12 rebounds to pair with six assists to lead Pitt-Johnstown to a 75-48 victory over Slippery Rock on Saturday afternoon in the Sports Center.
The Mountain Cats have won three straight conference games and seven of their past nine to improve to 11-6 (8-3 PSAC) while giving Pitt-Johnstown coach Mike Drahos win No. 99 of his coaching career.
Peyton Alazaus notched 13 points, snatched five boards and dished out three assists. The junior guard has now scored at least 11 points in six straight games. Cassidy Crawford totaled a season-high 12 points and grabbed four rebounds in 15 efficient minutes.
Olivia Fasick racked up 10 points, six rebounds and a game-high eight assists.
After back-to-back 20-point wins over Indiana (Pa.) and Seton Hill, this one was never in doubt after a favorable ending to the first quarter provided the Mountain Cats with a lead they did not relinquish. With the game tied at 6-all, Alazaus drilled a jumper to spark a 12-2 run that made it 18-8 after one.
The offense picked up right where it left off in the second, especially in the final two-plus minutes. Holding a 31-21 lead after Slippery Rock connected on a jumper, Alazaus (six points) and Makalyn Clapper (five points) led an 11-0 burst to put the Mountain Cats on top 42-21 at the break.
Pitt-Johnstown limited Slippery Rock to just a 26.4% (9 of 34) clip from the floor in the first half, and in turn shot 58.6% (17 of 29). The Mountain Cats also knocked in 5 of 11 of their 3-point attempts over the first 20 minutes.
A pair of free throws by Clapper extended Pitt-Johnstown's lead to 26 with 1:04 remaining in the third. The Mountain Cats ran the lead up to as many as 29 when Lexi Margolis hit two free throws with 18 seconds left.
Isabellah Middleton and Deleah Gibson paced The Rock, who dropped to 9-8 (4-7 PSAC) with 10 points apiece.
