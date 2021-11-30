GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State jumped out to an early lead and used relentless defensive pressure to secure a 88-54 win over Pitt-Johnstown on Monday evening.
The host Pioneers, ranked 10th in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division II poll, forced 31 Mountain Cat turnovers and turned them into 38 points.
Glenville State (5-0) scored the game’s first 11 points and held leads of 31-18 at the end of the first quarter and 47-27 at halftime. The Mountain Cats went on a 9-2 run to open the second half and at one point narrowed the gap to seven points, but the Pioneers regained control late in the third quarter and maintained a lead of at least 20 points the rest of the way.
Ashley Norling and Makalyn Clapper each had 15 points and six rebounds for Pitt-Johnstown, which fell to 2-3. Peyton Alazaus scored 13 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, and Olivia Fasick chipped in six points.
Taychaun Hubbard’s 21 points and Re’Shawna Stone’s 16 paced four Glenville State players who scored in double digits.
Pitt-Johnstown begins Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference play at West Chester on Friday and at Millersville on Saturday. The Mountain Cats will play their next home game at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 against Shepherd as part of a conference crossover doubleheader.
