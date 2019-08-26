Coach Justin Haupt’s Pitt-Johnstown women’s volleyball team, coming off of its sixth consecutive conference tournament berth, has been picked to finish second in the newly aligned PSAC Southwest Division.
East Stroudsburg, Gannon, Seton Hill and Shippensburg were tabbed to win their respective divisions.
With the addition of Shepherd to the PSAC, the sport of volleyball restructured its divisions. The Central Division will consist of East Stroudsburg, Kutztown, Bloomsburg and Lock Haven. The Northwest Division will be the five-team division of Gannon, Clarion, Edinboro, Mercyhurst and Slippery Rock. The Southwest Division boasts Seton Hill, Pitt-Johnstown, California (Pa.) and Indiana (Pa.). The Southeast Division is comprised of Shippensburg, Shepherd, Millersville and West Chester.
The four division winners will earn automatic bids to the PSAC Tournament while the next four best records will earn at-large spots.
Pitt-Johnstown, which received two first-place votes, returns 11 letterwinners from a year ago and will be led by senior outside hitter Noelle Carota (343 kills, 3.34 kills per set), and senior middle hitters Caitlin Vrabel (281 kills, 68 blocks, 38 aces, 3.1 points per set) and Anna Johns (151 kills, 119 blocks, 2.03 kills per set). In addition, the Mountain Cats also welcome back junior setter J.C. Longeville, who collected 1,024 set assists in 2018.
However, Pitt-Johnstown must replace All-PSAC and All-Atlantic Region Performer Maura Brehl, who paced the team in kills (430), digs (369) and points per set (4.12).
