Second-year coach Vito Addalli’s Pitt-Johnstown women’s soccer team was picked to finish seventh in the nine-team PSAC Western Division.
No. 5 Bloomsburg and Slippery Rock topped the PSAC women’s soccer preseason poll for their respective divisions.
With the addition of Shepherd to the PSAC, women’s soccer will be split into Eastern and Western divisions for the first time since 2009.
Both divisions will consist of nine teams while the top four teams of each division will earn a spot in the PSAC postseason.
The Mountain Cats are coming off of their most successful season since joining the PSAC in 2013.
Pitt-Johnstown returns seven seniors and a total of 18 letterwinners from last year’s squad that finished 5-13 overall with a program-best 4-12 mark in conference play.
Pitt-Johnstown’s top-three leading scorers are back in the lineup, including junior forward Abby LaDuke, who paced the Mountain Cats in points (13) and tied for the team-lead in goals (4) and assists (5). Also back is sophomore forward Emily Esser, who tied for the team-lead with five goals, and senior midfielder Kyra Watkins, who tied for the team-lead with five assists.
Jenna Brown (Bedford) and Mia Dirienzo (Somerset) are local products on the roster.
