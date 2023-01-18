GREENSBURG – Peyton Alazaus scored 32 points and had six rebounds as the Pitt-Johnstown women's basketball team defeated host Seton Hill University 73-53 on Wednesday.
Alazaus made 11 of 15 field goal attempts, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. She also was perfect in six attempts at the free throw line as the Mountain Cats (10-6, 7-3 PSAC) won their second straight contest.
Olivia Fasick had 13 points, and Ashley Norling netted 12 points for Pitt-Johnstown.
Christiane Frye led Seton Hill University (12-7, 5-5) with 15 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.