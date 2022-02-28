GREENSBURG – Peyton Alazaus made six of Pitt-Johnstown’s 13 3-point field goals to lead the PSAC-West’s sixth-seeded Mountain Cats to a 78-62 victory over third-seeded Seton Hill in Monday’s opening round of the 2022 PSAC women’s basketball tournament at Seton Hill University.
Pitt-Johnstown, which shot 61.9% from behind the arc and picked-up its second win over the Griffins in less than a week, improved to 13-16 and advances to the PSAC quarterfinals to take on West No. 2 seed Gannon at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Alazaus went 6-of-9 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points and seven rebounds to pace four Mountain Cat double-figure scorers. Makalyn Clapper had 17 points while Hayden Taylor added 15 points off the bench. Ashley Norling also collected 13 points in the win. Pitt-Johnstown also got nine points from Olivia Fasick and 10 rebounds from Molly Wagoner.
Five straight points from Clapper got the Mountain Cats off to a 5-2 lead, before Seton Hill used a Katie Nolan free-throw to take its own three-point lead four minutes in. Pitt-Johnstown quickly regained the lead on an Alazaus 3-pointer and Clapper’s free-throw and went into the second quarter on top 14-13.
The Mountain Cats held the momentum and got hot from 3-point range. Pitt-Johnstown knocked down six of its eight 3-pointers in the quarter and shot nearly 70% over the first seven minutes to take control. A 13-0 run, capped by 3-pointers from Clapper, Fasick and Alazaus, pushed the lead out to 27-13 at the 5:40 mark.
Taylor came off the bench to hit two straight from behind the arc to increase the lead to 17 two minutes later. Wagoner’s layup with just under a minute to go gave the Mountain Cats a 19-19 advantage.
The Griffins scored the final five points to make it 38-23 at the half.
The 3-pointers kept falling for Pitt-Johnstown as the second half started. Clapper’s third of the night a minute into the third quarter increased the lead to 43-23, but the Griffins battled back to cut it dow to seven at 47-40 on a Samantha Kosmacki basket.
Norling answered with a jumper for the Mountain Cats to quickly get the lead back into double figures and Alazaus’ 3-pointer at the buzzer put Pitt-Johnstown in front 56-42.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Alazaus early in the fourth quickly got Pitt-Johnstown’s lead back out to 18. Alazaus’ sixth of the night increased it to 69-50 with 6:16 to play. The Mountain Cats never let it get any closer than 11 the rest of the way and coasted to the 16-point victory.
Christiane Frye scored 18 points and Nolan collected 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Griffins, who fell to 21-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.