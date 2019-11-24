The Pitt-Johnstown women narrowed a 10-point third quarter deficit to two, before outscoring Kutztown by 17 in the final quarter to secure a 79-64 triumph over the Golden Bears on Sunday afternoon in the Sports Center. Gabrielle Smith’s 21 points and six rebounds led five Mountain Cats who scored in double figures and helped Pitt-Johnstown improve to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the PSAC.
Smith scored 11 of her 21 points from the free-throw line, while Olivia Fasick added 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals to lead the Mountain Cats.
Bedford product Lindsay Shuke went 3-for-6 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points, Maddie Shanahan chipped in 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds, and Ashley Norling scored 10 points. Pitt-Johnstown also got eight points and a career-high seven steals from Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper.
The Mountain Cats regained the lead for good at 56-55 on a Shuke 3-pointer with 8:18 to play. Pitt-Johnstown went 13-for-13 from the foul line in the final 1:30 to pull away.
Rylee Derr’s game-high 24 points and seven rebounds led the Golden Bears. Brianna Tarabocchia had 12 points and six rebounds, and Casey Remolde scored 10 points for Kutztown (2-4, 1-1).
