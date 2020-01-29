Alli McGrath led four Mountain Cats in double figures with 18 points as the Pitt-Johnstown women upended Mansfield 84-59 on Wednesday inside the Sports Center. Pitt-Johnstown improved to 12-8, 7-7 in PSAC play.
Ashley Norling tallied 14 points, Gabrielle Smith added 13 points and Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper finished with 10 points. Olivia Fasick dished out six assists. Maddie Shanahan pulled down seven boards and blocked three shots. Clapper and McGrath each compiled three steals.
Paige Whitfield led Mansfield (3-17, 1-13) with 13 points.
After leading 38-32 at halftime, Pitt-Johnstown outscored Mansfield 29-12 in the third quarter to gain a comfortable lead. The Mountain Cats finished the game with a 48-22 edge in points in the paint, while turning 21 Mansfield turnovers into 23 points. Pitt-Johnstown's bench secured a 38-25 scoring advantage.
