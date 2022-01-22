JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Forward Katie Nolan scored 21 of her game-high 31 points in the second half Saturday as Seton Hill overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Pitt-Johnstown 65-58 in a PSAC West matchup at the Sports Center.
The Mountain Cats trailed by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter. They pulled to within two points with 1:45 to play, but could get no closer.
Nolan made 12 of 16 shots from the field and also pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds for Seton Hill, which is ranked fourth in the D2SIDA Atlantic Region.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Mountain Cats (6-10, 4-6 PSAC), while the Griffins (15-4, 9-1 PSAC) won their ninth consecutive game and remained atop the conference standings.
Forward Kylah Franklin led Pitt-Johnstown with a career-high 18 points off the bench. Forward Ashley Norling contributed 12 points and Molly Wagoner had a career-high 10 points to go along with seven rebounds.
Guard Samantha Kosmacki added 14 points for the Griffins and guard Christiane Frye netted 12.
The Mountain Cats shot 37.9% (22 of 58) from the floor and 22.2% (4 of 18) from 3-point range, while the Griffins hit 45.3% (24 of 53) of its shots and 23.1% (3 of 13) from behind the arc.
Seton Hill trailed by 14 points early in the third quarter before going on a 21-6 run over the final nine minutes to take a 44-43 advantage.
Guard Sonia Sarda's layup with 2:14 left put the Griffins ahead for good at 42-41 with 2:14 remaining in the period.
Pitt-Johnstown, which outscored Seton Hill 15-5 off the bench in the opening half, had stretched its lead to 37-23 less than a minute into the third quarter on a 3-pointer by guard Olivia Fasick.
Pitt-Johnstown built a 24-11 advantage on Penn Cambria graduate and guard Makalyn Clapper's jumper a little over a minute into the second quarter. Seton Hill got to within seven points a few different times, but the Mountain Cats regained a 32-23 lead on Franklin's jumper with 47 seconds remaining, giving her 12 points at halftime.
Franklin hit 4 of 6 shots off the bench in the first half, as did Wagoner, who scored eight points. Nolan had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Griffins.
Down 6-2 three minutes into the first quarter, Pitt-Johnstown went on a 15-0 run for a 17-6 lead on Franklin's layup two free throws with 1:19 remaining. The Mountain Cats built a 22-11 lead after 10 minutes by making 8 of 14 shots.
Pitt-Johnstown forward Cassidy Crawford returned to the lineup after missing the past 11 games with a wrist injury. She had two rebounds in six minutes off the bench. Crawford was the team's leading scorer and rebounder through four games.
Pitt-Johnstown will battle Indiana (Pa.) at 5:30 p.m. Monday in another PSAC West matchup at the Sports Center.
