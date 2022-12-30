SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. – Olivia Fasick scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the first half to lead four Pitt-Johnstown scorers in double figures as the Mountain Cats hammered the Rams 77-48 Friday evening. Pitt-Johnstown (7-4) won its third straight.
Fasick got off to the hot start and finished with 19 points, including three 3-pointers and five assists, while Ashley Norling added 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Mountain Cats. Pitt-Johnstown also got 14 points from Hayden Taylor and 13 points from Makalyn Clapper. Peyton Alazaus and Cassidy Crawford added eight and seven points, respectively, in Pitt-Johnstown’s balanced attack.
After falling behind by five early, Fasick and the Mountain Cats quickly turned it around and outscored Shepherd, 21-2, over the final 6:35 of the opening quarter to build a 14-point lead. Fasick, who scored 12 points in the quarter, knocked down a 3-pointer at 2:29 to give the lead to Pitt-Johnstown, before the Mountain Cats increased it to 23-9.
Pitt-Johnstown, which hit six 3-pointers and shot and shot nearly 60% over the first 15 minutes, extended the lead to 31-14 on a Norling bucket midway through the second quarter. The Rams narrowed the gap to 10 on Kendal Hafferty’s layup and free-throw with 2:12 left in the half, but the Mountain Cats answered with layups from Norling and Fasick to get the lead back out to 14 at 35-21.
Pitt-Johnstown never let Shepherd back into the game. Clapper and Fasick combined for a trio of 3-pointers over the first three minutes of the third quarter to get the lead out to 19 and the Mountain Cats maintained at lead a 15-point advantage the rest of the way.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Taylor and one from Alazaus with 5:21 to play ballooned the lead to 72-45 and the Mountain Cats cruised to the victory.
Hafferty’s 11 points and Meghan Shipley’s 10 points paced Shepherd, now 0-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.