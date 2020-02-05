Shauna Harrison scored 28 points and had 11 rebounds as visiting California (Pa.) University defeated Pitt-Johnstown 76-51 on Wednesday at the Sports Center. D.J. Hahn had 10 points.
The Vulcans outscored the Mountain Cats 26-2 in the fourth quarter.
Olivia Fasick led Pitt-Johnstown (12-10, 7-9 PSAC Western Division) with 10 points and five assists. Pitt-Johnstown didn’t shoot a free throw attempt during the game. California (16-6, 10-6) went 15-for-17 on the free throw line.
