CALIFORNIA – Western Division fourth-seeded California (Pa.) built a 13-point halftime lead and went on to end fifth-seeded Pitt-Johnstown’s season with a 67-53 victory in a PSAC first-round playoff game on Monday evening.
Gabrielle Smith provided 15 points and six rebounds, and Alli McGrath added 15 points and five rebounds to pace the Mountain Cats, who closed out the year at 16-13. Pitt-Johnstown also got 11 points from Olivia Fasick and six rebounds from Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper.
Shauna Harrison led California (21-8) with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. DJ Hahn provided 15 points. Brionna Allen and Halle Herrington each chipped in 10 points. Bianca Jasper dished out 11 assists. The Vulcans will travel to take on West No. 1 seed Indiana (Pa.) on Wednesday.
California, which made 11 of 24 shots from beyond the arc, went on an 18-3 run to go to halftime with a 38-25 lead. Pitt-Johnstown closed the gap to six points with 8:05 left.
